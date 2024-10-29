Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Income Research & Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

