Inscription Capital LLC Takes $209,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,056.09 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,047.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,789.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

