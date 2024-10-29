Insider Buying: Highfield Resources Limited (ASX:HFR) Insider Buys 113,000 Shares of Stock

Highfield Resources Limited (ASX:HFR – Get Free Report) insider Ignacio Salazar purchased 113,000 shares of Highfield Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,832.00 ($19,626.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Highfield Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash mines in Spain. The company’s potash projects are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain. Its flagship property is the Muga project that targets shallow sylvinite beds in the Muga Project area that covers an area of approximately 40 square kilometers located in the Provinces of Navarra and Aragón.

