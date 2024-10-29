InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of InspireMD in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Affiance Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

