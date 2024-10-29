Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.02 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

