Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 25 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $910.52 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $943.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $863.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $802.33.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $927.67.

In other Equinix news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

