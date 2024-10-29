Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

