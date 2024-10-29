Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $532.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.36. The company has a market capitalization of $482.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

