Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.99. 11,278,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 58,283,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

