International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.81. The company had a trading volume of 271,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,479. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average of $190.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

