InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.00 and a beta of 1.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIP.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

