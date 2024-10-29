Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Inventronics Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Inventronics had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 million for the quarter.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

