InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,378,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,652,000 after buying an additional 706,437 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 248,050 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 502,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

