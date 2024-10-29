InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:IVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 502,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
