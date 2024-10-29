Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 140,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,038. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

