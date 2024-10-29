Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 140,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,038. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.