Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

