Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,542. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

