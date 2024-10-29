Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $497.92 and last traded at $497.41. Approximately 5,953,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,585,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.40.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.41.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
