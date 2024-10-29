Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 7,092,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

