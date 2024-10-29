This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Investcorp India Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
