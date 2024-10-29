iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

