iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after buying an additional 359,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.19. 23,023,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,270,570. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

