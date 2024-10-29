iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 30th total of 989,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,072,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGIB. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,092 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,037,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 586,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after buying an additional 152,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 420,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,967. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

