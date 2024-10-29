iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $74.96. 5,167,186 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

