iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

