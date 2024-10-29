iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Increased by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $756,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 237.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,865. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

