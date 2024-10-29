iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 102,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $268,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 201,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,995. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

