iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Down 30.8% in October

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.83. 579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

