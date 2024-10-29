iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 151,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

