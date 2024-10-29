iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $330.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $235.15 and a one year high of $334.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.