iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Reduced by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,146.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 133,406 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
