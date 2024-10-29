iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Reduced by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,146.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 133,406 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.