iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $197.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.