iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.15. 32,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,793. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.17 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

