Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Lifted by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. 385,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

