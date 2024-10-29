Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 68357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JOY

Journey Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$131.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.53 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Research analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.2601215 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.