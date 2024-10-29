Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 68357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on JOY
Journey Energy Trading Down 2.3 %
Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.53 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Research analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.2601215 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Energy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.