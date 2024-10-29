JPMorgan Claverhouse Declares Dividend of GBX 8.25 (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

Shares of JCH opened at GBX 714 ($9.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £406.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 717.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 720.70. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 12 month low of GBX 627.56 ($8.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($9.70).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Victoria Stewart acquired 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of £39,809.60 ($51,627.03). Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

