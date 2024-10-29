JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 326.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. 1,416,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

