K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.79), with a volume of 1324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,220.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.07.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at K3 Business Technology Group

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 26,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £18,441.50 ($23,915.83). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,790 shares of company stock worth $6,915,300. Company insiders own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.