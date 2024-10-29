Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,371,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Price Performance

KEN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.46. Kenon has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

About Kenon

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 10.61%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

