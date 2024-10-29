Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 182,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,518. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

