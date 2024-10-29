Komodo One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.89 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00053206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00033161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,547,606 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

