Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,096,000 after buying an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $852,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,442,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 222,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.6 %

RDN opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,877.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

