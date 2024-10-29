Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 430.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDS

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $382.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.