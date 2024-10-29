Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Short Interest Up 41.7% in October

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 3.4 %
LEXXW traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
About Lexaria Bioscience
