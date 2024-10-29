Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Short Interest Up 41.7% in October

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 3.4 %

LEXXW traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.