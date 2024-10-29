Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 10332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 943,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,404,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after acquiring an additional 314,161 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

