LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 203,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in LifeVantage by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Stock Down 3.8 %

LFVN traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. 172,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 27.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About LifeVantage

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.