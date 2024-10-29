LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.51. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

In other LINKBANCORP news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $29,441.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,752.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director George Parmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,708.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $29,441.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at $225,752.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,223 shares of company stock valued at $273,083 and sold 16,741 shares valued at $107,022. 35.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.