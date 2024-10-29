LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million.
LINKBANCORP Stock Performance
Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.51. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.
LINKBANCORP Company Profile
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
