Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $131.97 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $131.97 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000717 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,029,351 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

