Litecoin One Day Volume Tops $318.69 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $73.21 or 0.00101070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.50 billion and $318.69 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008365 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,136,312 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.