Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.43). Approximately 189,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 137,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.45).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.84. The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,841.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Litigation Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Litigation Capital Management’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

