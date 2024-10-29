Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.4 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.14. 257,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.50. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,028 shares of company stock worth $4,356,035 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.